18-Year-Old Woman Accused of Killing Man in Las Vegas Hotel Room: Victim Identified as Charlie Satrustegui

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly killing a man she met on the dating app Bumble in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room. Emma Kusak, who turned 18 on July 26, is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Charlie Satrustegui on June 29 at the Luxor Hotel & Casino.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Kusak called dispatch to report the shooting and claimed it happened on the 12th floor of the hotel. Responding officers found Satrustegui dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Kusak later called the police again and said she was on her way to turn herself in.

During an interview with the police, Kusak said she had met Satrustegui on Bumble about two months prior but was only looking for friendship. They had been texting periodically before he asked her to hang out while he was visiting Las Vegas. Kusak agreed, and he picked her up and took her to the Luxor.

Kusak claimed that after a night of drinking, they both fell asleep in the hotel room. However, she said Satrustegui wanted to kick her out when she started coughing loudly. Kusak initially told police that she shot him in self-defense when he advanced towards her. However, she later admitted that she was being untruthful.

According to Kusak, she became desperate when Satrustegui tried to kick her out because she had no money and nowhere to go. She took his gun with the intention of robbing him, and when he lunged for the gun, she shot him. Kusak said she didn’t mean to shoot him but didn’t want to go back to jail.

After shooting Satrustegui, Kusak took his belongings, including his keys, wallets, and multiple phones, with the intention of breaking the phones to cover her involvement. She then disposed of the gun in a trashcan near Rainbow and Charleston.

Kusak appeared in court on July 27, where she was denied bail. Her next hearing is scheduled for August 1.

The tragic incident sheds light on the potential dangers of online dating and serves as a reminder for users to exercise caution when meeting strangers. While platforms like Bumble aim to provide a safe environment for users, it is crucial for individuals to prioritize their safety by taking necessary precautions and being mindful of their interactions..

