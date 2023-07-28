16-Year-Old Charged As Adult in Romeoville Scene75 Slaying: Victim Identified as Darrick Dillon

A 16-year-old Chicago teen has been charged as an adult in the shooting death of a 19-year-old at Scene75 in Romeoville, Illinois. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has confirmed that Tavaris Blakemore will face first-degree murder charges. Blakemore appeared in court for a preliminary hearing and his next court date is scheduled for August 2.

The victim, identified as Darrick Dillon, also from Chicago, was fatally shot at Scene75. Another 16-year-old was also injured in the incident, which police say stemmed from an argument outside the popular venue on Weber Road. Romeoville Police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Blakemore on July 5, and he was taken into custody on July 20.

Blakemore is currently being held at the River Valley Detention Center on a $5 million bond. The arrest was the result of a joint effort between Romeoville Police, the U.S. Marshal’s Office, and the Chicago Police Department. The investigation into the shooting was described as “lengthy and complicated” by police in a news release.

The decision to charge Blakemore as an adult reflects the seriousness of the crime and the potential consequences he may face if convicted. First-degree murder is a serious offense that carries significant penalties.

The tragic incident at Scene75 has shocked the community and highlights the ongoing issue of gun violence among young individuals. The shooting serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing the root causes of violence and finding ways to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

As the case progresses, the community will be closely watching the legal proceedings and hoping for justice for the victim and his family. The court system will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of this case and providing closure for all those affected by the shooting..

