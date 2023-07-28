16-Year-Old Arrested After Fatal Shooting; Victim Identified as Anthony Artiglio

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Kingman, Arizona. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the Chaparral Mesa subdivision. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a possible shooting and later discovered that a young man had been taken to the local hospital with a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, the victim, identified as Anthony Artiglio, did not survive his injuries.

During the incident, a teenage boy sustained a minor gunshot wound and was subsequently arrested and booked into jail. The suspect is expected to be charged as an adult for second-degree murder. Further details about the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

As the investigation into the fatal shooting in Kingman continues, the community mourns the loss of Anthony Artiglio and hopes for justice to be served..

