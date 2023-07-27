Woman Charged with Murder after June Shooting on East Side of Indianapolis: Victim Identified as Michael Hess

A woman has been charged with murder in relation to a shooting that took place last month in Indianapolis. Monique Cooley, 30, is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Michael Hess on June 7. The incident occurred outside a home belonging to Hess’ aunt and marked the 99th homicide in the city in 2023.

According to court documents, officers responded to the scene on Kenyon St. and found Hess with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries during surgery. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a woman stop her vehicle and wave a gun at Hess before shooting him and driving away. The witness later identified the woman as Cooley.

Authorities used video surveillance footage, witness statements, and cell phone records to connect Cooley to the crime. The records allegedly placed her in the vicinity of the homicide at the time it occurred. Cooley has been charged with murder and is now awaiting trial.

The tragic incident adds to the rising number of homicides in Indianapolis in 2023. The city has seen a significant increase in violent crime this year, with this case being the 99th homicide recorded so far. Law enforcement agencies and community leaders are working together to address this concerning trend and implement strategies to reduce violence and improve public safety.

A pretrial conference for Cooley’s case has been scheduled for September 26, while the jury trial is set to begin on October 2. As the legal proceedings unfold, the community mourns the loss of Michael Hess and hopes for justice to be served..

