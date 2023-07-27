West Allis Road Rage Shooting: 1 Hospitalized, 1 Arrested

A road rage incident in West Allis, Wisconsin, resulted in a shooting and the hospitalization of one man on Wednesday, July 26. Police were called to the scene on Greenfield Avenue around 5:10 p.m. where they discovered that an argument between two motorists had escalated into a physical fight, during which one of the individuals shot the other.

The victim, a 37-year-old man from New Berlin, managed to drive away after being shot but ultimately crashed into another vehicle near 106th and Greenfield. Despite the collision, he continued driving until he hit a pole near 124th and Greenfield and finally came to a stop in a yard. He was then rushed to the hospital for treatment, and fortunately, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Meanwhile, the other motorist involved, a 25-year-old man from Milwaukee, remained at the scene and was subsequently arrested by the authorities. A gun was recovered, and the police have confirmed that there is no longer any danger to the public.

The West Allis Police Department received assistance from the Brookfield Police Department, New Berlin Police Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office in handling the situation. As a result of the incidents, traffic along Greenfield Avenue was disrupted for approximately two hours.

Anyone with additional information about the road rage incident is urged to contact West Allis Police Lt. Gold at 414-302-8078. It is crucial for witnesses or anyone with relevant details to come forward and assist the authorities in their investigation.

Road rage incidents can quickly escalate into dangerous situations, and it is essential for all motorists to remain calm and avoid confrontations while on the road. It is always better to prioritize safety and report any aggressive or dangerous behavior to the police rather than engaging in altercations that can have severe consequences..

