VSP News Release: DUI #2 – Sarah Luke Arrested

The Vermont State Police have recently issued a news release regarding a DUI incident in the town of Monkton. On July 26, 2023, at approximately 1710 hours, troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle off the road. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Sarah Luke, a 34-year-old resident of Bristol, Vermont.

Upon speaking with Luke, troopers detected multiple indicators of impairment. As a result, Luke was screened, taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, and transported to the New Haven Barracks. However, during the processing, Luke refused to undergo an evidentiary test.

As a consequence of her actions, Luke was released on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. The court action is confirmed, and the court date and time are set for August 14, 2023, at 1230 hours. However, it is important to note that court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Therefore, it is advised to contact the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

The Vermont State Police have included a mug shot of Sarah Luke in the news release. This serves as a visual reference for identification purposes.

Driving under the influence is a serious offense that poses a risk to both the driver and others on the road. It is crucial to always prioritize safety and never operate a vehicle while impaired. This incident serves as a reminder of the consequences that can arise from such actions.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Vermont State Police, are committed to ensuring public safety and enforcing laws related to impaired driving. They play a vital role in preventing and addressing DUI incidents to protect the community.

It is essential for individuals to be aware of the legal consequences and potential harm caused by driving under the influence. By making responsible choices and utilizing alternative transportation options when necessary, we can all contribute to safer roads and a decrease in DUI incidents..

