Victims of Nova Scotia Flooding Include 6-Year-Old Girl and Bassist of Local Rock Band

A devastating rainstorm in rural Nova Scotia last weekend claimed the lives of several individuals, including a local heavy metal musician and a six-year-old girl who loved dressing up like a princess. Nicholas Anthony Holland, 52, was the bassist in the band Hogtooth and a father of two children. According to his former wife, Julie Giffin Holland, he died heroically while trying to escape the floodwater.

Another victim of the flood was six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish of Brooklyn, N.S. Described as full of life, Natalie had a passion for dressing up and the color purple. She was also an enthusiastic cheerleader and loved doing cartwheels around the house. Tragically, her beloved dog also perished in the flooding and will be buried alongside her during the funeral.

Holland leaves behind a partner and his two children. He was known as a talented musician who played in various bands throughout his life. His obituary describes him as someone who was deeply passionate about music.

The rainstorm, which caused severe flooding across the province, was categorized as a once-in-a-thousand-years event by Halifax officials. The city and surrounding regions received up to 250 millimeters of rain. The flooding resulted in extensive damage to roads and bridges, although the full extent of the damage has yet to be assessed.

Holland’s body was recovered on Monday in Brooklyn, and the remains of Natalie and another child were recovered later in the week. A youth under the age of 18 who was traveling with Holland remains missing. The community expressed gratitude to search and rescue teams, private citizens, and Holland’s bandmates for their tireless efforts in finding the victims.

As the province continues to recover from the devastating flood, the memories of those lost in the tragedy will be cherished. The Canadian Press first reported on this story on July 27, 2023..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...