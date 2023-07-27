Two Arrests Made in June Murder Case

In a recent development, two arrests have been made in connection with a month-old murder case in Douglas County. The incident occurred on June 25th when the body of a deceased male, later identified as 34-year old Joshua Alexander of Roseburg, was discovered near the Interstate Five milepost 101 interchange, close to Canyonville. The victim had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Upon the discovery of the crime scene, the Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated, and the Oregon State Police was assigned as the lead investigating agency. This decision was made due to the location of the crime scene falling within an Oregon Department of Transportation right-of-way.

Following an extensive investigation, two suspects were identified and subsequently arrested. On July 20th, 36-year old Allen Lloyd Swindler from Sutherlin was apprehended. At the time of his arrest, he was already in jail on other charges. On Wednesday, 34-year old Sierra Sioux Jennings, also of Sutherlin, was taken into custody. Both individuals have been charged with second-degree murder and are currently being held in jail.

The Oregon State Police did not release any information regarding the discovery of Joshua Alexander’s body initially. The investigation into the case is still active, and no further details have been made available at this time.

The Douglas County Major Crimes Team, which includes the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, is jointly working on the investigation. Their collaboration ensures that all aspects of the case are thoroughly examined and analyzed.

As the investigation continues, the authorities are determined to bring justice to the victim and his family. The arrest of two suspects is a significant step forward in resolving this month-old murder case. The public is urged to cooperate and provide any information they may have that could assist law enforcement in furthering their investigation..

