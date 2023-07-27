Tragic Loss: Natalie Harnish and Nicholas Holland Identified as Victims of N.S. Floods

A tragic incident occurred in rural Nova Scotia last weekend during a devastating rainstorm, resulting in the deaths of four individuals. Among them was six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, a cheerful girl with a passion for cheerleading. Natalie’s obituary highlighted her love for colorful clothing and dressing up like a princess. She adored visiting the Oaklawn Zoo, particularly her favorite animal, Blueberry the bear. Natalie was a vibrant and energetic child who had the ability to brighten up any room. Her loss has deeply impacted everyone she touched.

Natalie’s loyal companion, Molly, also lost her life in the flood. The two will be laid to rest together. In response to this heartbreaking tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to support Natalie’s grieving family. Within a short period, the campaign has raised over $77,000, showing the community’s compassion and generosity during this difficult time.

Another victim of the flooding was Nicholas Anthony Holland, a local musician known for his lifelong passion for music. Nicholas, aged 52, was a member of the heavy metal band Hogtooth. His former wife, Julie Giffin Holland, described him as a hero who lost his life while attempting to escape the floodwaters. Nicholas is survived by his partner and two children. His obituary praised his talent as a musician and expressed gratitude for the search and rescue teams, citizens, and bandmates who dedicated themselves to finding him.

The rainstorm, categorized as a once-in-a-thousand-year event, caused extensive damage throughout the province. The severe flooding resulted in the washing away of vehicles, including the one carrying Nicholas and the one transporting Natalie. Both incidents occurred as individuals tried to escape the flash flooding during the early hours of Saturday morning. Halifax officials reported receiving up to 250 millimeters of rain, causing significant damage to roads and bridges in the area.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed by provincial officials, although floodwaters have significantly receded. The tragedy has left the community in mourning, emphasizing the need for support and compassion during times of crisis. The loss of Natalie and Nicholas has undoubtedly left a void in the hearts of their loved ones, but their memories will forever be cherished..

