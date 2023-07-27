Three arrested in murder case after 13 years in Andhra Pradesh | Visakhapatnam News

Three murder case accused who had been evading the police for 13 years were finally arrested by the Koyyuru police of the ASR district in Andhra Pradesh. The arrests were made on Wednesday night. The arrested individuals have been identified as Gemmeli Rambabu, a former militia member of a banned outfit and a native of Kothapalli village, Gemmeli Bujjubabu, and Pangi Appa Rao alias Rajababu.

The incident dates back to 2010 when K Bonji Babu, a resident of Kothapalli, was brutally murdered by a group of six people over a land dispute. The murder took place in the outskirts of Chaldigedda village under Budaralla Panchayat of Mampa police station limits in the Koyyuru Mandal of ASR district. The police had previously arrested three of the six accused individuals, but Rambabu, Bujjibabu, and Appa Rao had managed to evade capture and had been on the run since then.

A non-bailable warrant had been issued against the trio for their involvement in the killing of Bonji Babu. After their arrest, they were produced before the court and have been remanded.

The long pursuit of justice in this murder case has finally come to fruition with the arrest of the three remaining accused. The police’s perseverance in their investigation has paid off, and they can now present a strong case against the accused individuals.

The arrest of these murder case accused serves as a reminder that justice will eventually catch up to those who commit heinous crimes. It also sends a message to others involved in criminal activities that they cannot escape the law forever.

The court proceedings will determine the fate of Rambabu, Bujjibabu, and Appa Rao. The victims’ families can find solace in the fact that the perpetrators of the crime have been apprehended and will face the consequences of their actions. This arrest also brings a sense of closure to the community, knowing that those responsible for the murder have been brought to justice..

