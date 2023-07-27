Suspect in East Hartford Homicide in Custody, Victim Identified

A suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man in East Hartford, Connecticut, has been taken into custody, according to local police. The suspect, identified as Keiran K. Walker, 39, was apprehended on Thursday night while attempting to flee an apartment building in East Hartford. Although Walker is believed to be the suspect in the killing, he has not yet been charged in connection with the shooting. However, he is being detained based on an arrest warrant from New Jersey.

The victim of the shooting has been identified as Sean Arcari, 40, who is believed to have been involved in a dispute with Walker. The incident occurred on Sunday evening at 217 Burnside Ave in East Hartford. When police were dispatched to the address, they discovered that Arcari had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

Walker is currently being held on a fugitive from justice charge out of New Jersey, where a $1 million bond has been set. He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court to face these charges.

The East Hartford Police Department has stated that further information about Walker is expected in relation to the homicide. The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and formal charges against Walker may be filed in the future.

Overall, the arrest of the suspect brings some closure to the case, but questions surrounding the motive and circumstances of the shooting remain. The East Hartford community will continue to follow the developments of this tragic event..

