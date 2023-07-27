Suspect in 23-year-old cold case homicide pleads not guilty in the strangling death of Linda Fields

Lucas Ascencio Alonso, a 66-year-old man from Zion, Illinois, appeared in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday for his arraignment in connection with a 23-year-old cold case. Alonso pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in the strangling death of Linda Fields, who was 37 years old at the time of her murder.

The case dates back to February 2000 when the Racine Police Department responded to a report of a deceased woman found under a tree in the 1100 block of Lake Avenue. An autopsy revealed that Fields had died from strangulation. Despite an extensive investigation, the case remained unsolved for two decades. However, DNA evidence recovered from Fields’ body was preserved.

A breakthrough came in February 2023 when a new DNA tool allowed investigators to identify suspects through their relatives. A familial DNA search led them to a man who was a close relative of the person who left DNA on Linda Fields. After ruling out the man and his brother, investigators focused on their father, Lucas Ascencio Alonso. A search warrant was obtained, and the DNA collected from Alonso was a match.

Alonso was subsequently arrested and charged with homicide on March 6. According to the criminal complaint, Alonso admitted to becoming angry with Fields during a sexual encounter and choking her. However, he claimed that he believed she was still alive when he walked away.

Alonso is currently in custody at the Racine County Jail, with bail set at $1 million. Judge Eugene Gasiorkewicz will preside over the case, and a status hearing is scheduled for September 29.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, provides local news coverage of court proceedings and other events in the community. Stay updated by following them on Facebook and Twitter.

The arrest and upcoming trial of Lucas Ascencio Alonso marks a significant development in a cold case that had remained unsolved for over two decades. The use of new DNA technology and investigative tools played a crucial role in identifying the suspect, highlighting the importance of advancements in forensic science in solving crimes..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...