“Save Me”: BTech Student Stabbed to Death in Indore Over Quarrel with Ex-Girlfriend

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Indore, a 22-year-old Btech student lost his life after being stabbed in the heart during a heated argument between two groups of friends. The incident took place in Vijay Nagar and has left the community in shock.

The dispute seems to have stemmed from a failed romantic relationship, with a 19-year-old college girl being among the four suspects arrested in connection with the crime. It is disturbing to note that two of the accused individuals have a history of criminal offenses in Ujjain, according to the police.

The victim, identified as Prabha’s alias Monu Pawar, was pursuing his engineering studies in Indore and unfortunately found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. Prabhas and his friends were on their way to the Mahakal temple in Ujjain when they encountered Titu’s former girlfriend, Tanya Kushwaha, accompanied by three men on a scooter near Malviya Nagar Square at 3 am.

A verbal altercation ensued when inappropriate remarks were made by two of Prabhas’ friends towards Tanya. This led to a confrontation that escalated outside a hotel, where the violent incident occurred. The suspects initially targeted one of Prabhas’ friends but failed to harm him as he had his window rolled up. Tragically, Prabhas, who was sitting behind him, suffered a fatal stab wound to the heart.

Despite his friends rushing him to a nearby hospital, their efforts were in vain, and Prabhas tragically succumbed to his injuries. The police investigation led to the arrest of Tanya and her friends from Indore. It was revealed that Tanya and Titu had a bitter breakup, which fueled their resentment towards each other.

The suspects, along with Tanya, now face severe charges of murder, attempted murder, and wrongful confinement. Shockingly, one of the suspects has two prior cases against him, while another has a history of involvement in serious crimes such as rape and murder.

This incident serves as a reminder of the consequences that can arise from unresolved conflicts and the importance of maintaining peace and respect in our relationships. It is a tragic loss of a promising young life and a wakeup call for society to address the underlying issues that contribute to such violence..

