San Francisco School District Sued Over Childhood Sexual Abuse Claim by John Doe

The San Francisco Unified School District is facing a lawsuit over allegations of childhood sexual abuse by a former teacher and counselor at Lowell High School. The teacher, Harlan Edelman, who passed away in 2018, was accused of not being properly supervised by the school district, leading to the abuse of a male student known as “John Doe.”

According to the law firm Corsiglia, McMahon, and Allard, Edelman allegedly began grooming Doe during the 2004-2005 school year, gaining the student’s trust before sexually violating him. The law firm claims that Edelman took advantage of his position by offering Doe rides home, buying him meals and gifts, and abusing him on the school campus.

Doe believed that Edelman, who had influence at Lowell High School, could help him achieve his academic goals. The law firm emphasized the school’s reputation as one of the best in the country, with high test scores ranking among the top public schools in California.

The student sought treatment in 2008 as a result of the abuse. Edelman continued to teach at SFUSD’s Academy of Arts and Sciences until his resignation in 2013. The law firm also mentioned Edelman’s arrest in 2014 for arranging to meet a 17-year-old boy on a gay website.

SFUSD spokesperson Laura Dudnick expressed deep concern over the allegations and stated that the district investigates and responds to any allegations of misconduct, harassment, or abuse against its employees.

The law firm, Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard, is encouraging anyone with information about Edelman to come forward and contact them.

This lawsuit highlights the importance of proper supervision and accountability within educational institutions. It is crucial for schools to have systems in place to protect students from abuse and to take swift action when allegations arise. The outcome of this case will determine the school district’s responsibility for the alleged misconduct and the impact it had on the student’s life..

