Remains Found at Indiana Farm in 1983 Identified as Chicago Teen Slain by Serial Killer Larry Eyler

Human remains found in 1983 at an abandoned farm in Indiana have finally been identified as those of Keith Lavell Bibbs, a Chicago teenager who was a victim of notorious serial killer Larry Eyler. Eyler, who confessed to at least 20 killings, died in 1994 while on death row for the murder of another Chicago teenager, Danny Bridges.

The remains of Bibbs were found near the remains of three other young men who were also killed by Eyler. The Newton County Coroner’s Office and the DNA Doe Project used advanced DNA testing techniques to positively identify Bibbs nearly 40 years after his death. This identification comes after years of work by investigators and genealogists to create a DNA profile and trace Bibbs’ family tree.

The discovery of Bibbs’ remains marks the final identification of the four victims found buried at the abandoned farm in Lake Village, Indiana. All four victims were drugged and murdered by Eyler, according to his confessions. The Newton County Coroner, Scott McCord, is currently working on the paperwork to have Bibbs’ remains returned to his family for burial.

The identification of Bibbs’ remains highlights the dedication and persistence of law enforcement agencies and organizations like the DNA Doe Project in solving cold cases. Despite the highly degraded state of the DNA, investigators were able to make significant progress in unraveling Bibbs’ family tree and providing closure to his loved ones.

The identification of Bibbs also sheds light on the heinous crimes committed by Larry Eyler and the impact his actions had on the victims’ families. It serves as a reminder of the importance of justice and the tireless efforts of law enforcement to bring closure to families affected by unsolved crimes.

While Bibbs’ identification brings some closure, there are still many cases of unidentified victims and unsolved crimes that remain open. The work of organizations like the DNA Doe Project is crucial in bringing justice and closure to these cases, and it is a testament to the power of advancements in DNA technology and genealogy research.

As Bibbs’ remains are prepared to be returned to his family, it is a somber reminder of the lives lost and the pain endured by the victims’ loved ones. May their memories be honored, and may justice continue to be sought for all those affected by unsolved crimes..

