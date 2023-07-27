In recent news, there have been two major headlines making waves in the media. The first one revolves around the obituary of Perry Bagley, while the second one focuses on Lawrence White, who is wanted for a shooting incident in Downtown Pittsburgh. However, there is a growing demand for the removal of the obituary due to its controversial nature.

The obituary of Perry Bagley has caused quite a stir in the community. It contains certain details and statements that have offended many people. The family of the deceased has been receiving backlash for the content of the obituary. As a result, there have been calls for its removal from various platforms.

On the other hand, Lawrence White is currently being sought by law enforcement for his alleged involvement in a shooting incident in Downtown Pittsburgh. The incident has left the community in shock and the authorities are working diligently to apprehend the suspect. The public has been urged to come forward with any information that could lead to his arrest.

While these two news stories may seem unrelated, they have both garnered significant attention. The controversy surrounding the obituary and the urgency to find Lawrence White have sparked conversations about the power and responsibility of the media in disseminating information.

In conclusion, the obituary of Perry Bagley and the search for Lawrence White have become major talking points in recent times. The demand for the removal of the obituary and the efforts to locate the shooting suspect highlight the influence of the media and the impact it can have on individuals and communities..

