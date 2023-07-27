One Killed in Overnight Shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

Authorities in Cleveland are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on the city’s east side early Thursday morning. According to reports, shots were fired at a Jeep as it drove east on Superior Avenue near Glenville. The victims, a 43-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, were both struck by gunfire.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Superior Avenue and Ansel Road. The Jeep continued east for about half a mile before stopping near East 109th Street in Glenville. A passerby saw the man exit the vehicle and called 911. The male victim was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center by ambulance, but unfortunately, the woman, identified as Quiana L. Butler of South Euclid, died from her injuries at the scene. The Jeep also had multiple bullet holes.

No suspects have been identified at this time, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Cleveland Division of Police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County. A potential cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for tips leading to an arrest and conviction.

In addition to this shooting, another incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Mount Pleasant. A woman was found shot and killed on East 140th Street. However, no further details have been provided about this case.

The recent rash of violence in Cleveland has raised concerns among residents and local officials. The city’s mayor has emphasized the need to hold criminals accountable and address the root causes of such incidents. As investigations into these shootings continue, authorities are working to ensure the safety and security of the community.

