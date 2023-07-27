Neptune Man Arrested for 2 Counts of Attempted Murder in Asbury Park Shootings

A Neptune man has been arrested by authorities for his alleged involvement in two separate shootings in Asbury Park. Kwalsky Narcisse, a 24-year-old individual, has been charged with various offenses including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess a weapon, hindering apprehension of oneself, and theft.

The first incident occurred on October 1st, 2021, when Asbury Park police officers responded to shots fired near the Prospect Avenue Basketball Courts. Although no victims were injured, an investigation revealed that a struggle took place in the area and continued through the 100 block of Prospect Avenue. Narcisse was later identified as the shooter in this incident.

The second incident took place on May 11th, 2023, when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Ridge Avenue. A home in that area was struck by a single gunshot, but fortunately, no one was injured. It was discovered that the occupants of a stolen 2018 Kia Optima were seen fleeing the scene, and Narcisse was identified as responsible for the shots-fired incident.

Following these incidents, Narcisse was located and arrested without incident by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding these cases to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at (800) 533-7443.

It is important to note that Narcisse is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, as charges are merely accusations.

