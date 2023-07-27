Neptune City Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Asbury Park Gunfire Incidents

A Neptune City man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with two separate gunfire incidents in Asbury Park. Kwalsky Narcisse, 24, is also facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, hindering his apprehension, theft, and three weapons offenses.

The first incident occurred on October 1, 2021, when Asbury Park police received a report of gunfire near the Prospect Avenue basketball courts. Authorities determined that the shots were part of a struggle that continued through the 100 block of Prospect Avenue. Narcisse was later identified as the shooter.

The second incident took place on May 11, when gunfire erupted on the 100 block of Ridge Avenue, striking an occupied home. A stolen 2018 Kia Optima was seen speeding away from the scene, and Narcisse was identified as the shooter.

Fortunately, no one was injured in either incident. However, Narcisse now faces serious charges that could result in a prison sentence of up to 20 years for each count of attempted murder if convicted.

County detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Narcisse on July 20. The arrest was the result of ongoing investigations into the two gunfire incidents.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago is urging anyone with information about these cases to come forward and contact the prosecutor’s office or Asbury Park detectives. The investigation is ongoing, and further details may emerge as the case progresses.

It is important for the community to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement. By working together, residents and authorities can help maintain safety and prevent further incidents of violence.

As this case moves forward, the defendant will have the opportunity to retain legal representation. It is crucial for him to seek competent legal counsel to ensure that his rights are protected throughout the legal process..

