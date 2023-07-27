Megan Burrows, Chattanooga Physician at Siskin Children’s Institute, dies from illness

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Megan Burrows, a beloved physician at the Siskin Children’s Institute in Chattanooga. Megan tragically lost her battle with illness, leaving behind a void that will be deeply felt by her colleagues, patients, and the entire community.

Megan dedicated her life to the care and well-being of children, making a significant impact on countless lives throughout her career. Known for her compassionate nature and unwavering commitment to her patients, she was a pillar of strength and a source of comfort to those in need. Her genuine love for children was evident in every interaction, and her tireless efforts to improve their quality of life were truly commendable.

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Megan was a proud member of the community. After completing her medical degree at a prestigious institution, she returned to her hometown to serve the children of Siskin Children’s Institute. Her expertise and dedication earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues, who regarded her as a true leader in her field.

As news of Megan’s passing continues to unfold, we ask for privacy and respect for her family during this difficult time. The loss of such a remarkable individual is immeasurable, and her absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Megan Burrows will forever be remembered for her selflessness, kindness, and unwavering commitment to the well-being of children. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

