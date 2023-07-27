Martin Sayer, Virginia Tech Athletics Coach, dies at 36

We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Martin Sayer, a beloved figure in the world of tennis and a dedicated coach at Virginia Tech Athletics. At the age of 36, Martin’s untimely departure has left the tennis community and his colleagues in shock and mourning.

Martin’s passion for tennis was evident from an early age, and he quickly made a name for himself as a talented player. After his successful playing career, he transitioned into coaching, where he was known for his exceptional skills and ability to inspire his players. His dedication and commitment to the sport were unmatched, and he played a pivotal role in the development of countless athletes.

As news of Martin’s passing circulates, it is important to note that this information has not yet been confirmed or verified by official sources. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all those who were fortunate enough to know him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time as we await official statements and further details.

Martin Sayer’s legacy will forever be remembered in the tennis community, and his impact on the lives of his players and colleagues will continue to be felt. His unwavering passion and love for the sport will serve as an inspiration to all who knew him. May his soul rest in peace.

