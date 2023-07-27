Marine Lance Corporals Found Dead at NC Gas Station Identified

Three Marine lance corporals stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina were found dead over the weekend at a gas station in Hampstead, according to the U.S. Marine Corps. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office discovered the three men unresponsive in a privately owned car at a Speedway gas station on Sunday morning. Medical authorities pronounced them dead on the same day, and the cause of death has not been released.

One of the Marines had been reported missing, but the sheriff’s office did not provide further details. Sergeant Chester Ward stated that no drugs were found in the vehicle, and foul play is not suspected. Autopsy results are awaited to determine the cause of death, as there may be underlying factors that are not immediately apparent.

The Marines have been identified as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin; Merax C. Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida. They were all motor vehicle operators with the Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, and 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

Brigadier General Michael McWilliams, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, expressed his condolences to the families and colleagues of the deceased Marines. He emphasized that their focus is on providing necessary resources and support to those affected by this tragic loss during this difficult time.

The cause of death is expected to be determined by Wednesday, according to Sergeant Ward. Further investigations and official statements are pending the release of the autopsy results.

This incident has left the community and the Marine Corps in mourning. The loss of these young servicemen is a reminder of the sacrifices made by those in the military and the risks they face even when stationed on home soil. As the investigation continues, the Marine Corps and local authorities will work together to find answers and provide support to the families and friends affected by this tragedy..

