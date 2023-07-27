Man Extradited from Mexico to Face Charges in Fatal Visalia Shooting: Federico Velasco Arrested in Murder of Oscar Paniagua

Authorities have recently made an arrest in a cold case murder that occurred over 20 years ago in Visalia, California. Federico Velasco, a 56-year-old man, has been extradited from Mexico to face charges in the shooting death of Oscar Paniagua.

The incident took place on February 27, 2022, when Paniagua was shot multiple times at a home on Stevenson Street. He later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. The authorities believe that Paniagua was one of three men who were tied up and assaulted by armed individuals during a break-in at the residence.

Despite being shot, Paniagua managed to escape from the home and was found at a nearby residence on Walnut Avenue. The investigation led to the identification of Velasco as a suspect. However, he fled to Mexico to evade arrest.

On November 16, 2021, FBI agents apprehended Velasco in Colima, Mexico. Following the approval of his extradition, he was brought back to the United States and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

This arrest brings closure to a long-standing case and provides some relief to the victim’s family and the Visalia community. The diligent work of law enforcement and the collaboration between agencies in both the United States and Mexico played a crucial role in apprehending the suspect.

It is important to note that a person is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The upcoming legal proceedings will determine Velasco’s culpability in the murder of Oscar Paniagua.

This arrest serves as a reminder that justice can prevail even after many years have passed. Cold case investigations continue to be a priority for law enforcement agencies, and advancements in technology and forensic science have increased the chances of solving these cases.

The authorities involved in this investigation should be commended for their dedication and perseverance in pursuing justice for the victim and their commitment to making the community safer..

