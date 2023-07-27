Man Charged in Fatal Downtown Pittsburgh Shooting: Victim Identified

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Pittsburgh last October. Lawrence White is facing homicide charges for the killing of Perry Bagley in the city’s Cultural District. The shooting occurred around 11:20 p.m. on October 3rd along Maddock Place, an alley off of Fort Duquesne Boulevard between the Seventh and Ninth Street bridges.

According to court documents, surveillance video from a nearby building captured the entire incident. The footage shows Bagley approaching a man who was reportedly dealing drugs, and he was shot during their interaction. Bagley, who was 47 years old, was found lying in the alleyway and was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Unfortunately, he passed away shortly after midnight.

The arrest warrant for White was issued based on the evidence provided by the surveillance video. It is believed that he is responsible for the shooting and will now face charges of homicide. The motive behind the shooting has not been disclosed, but investigators are working to gather more information about the incident.

This tragic event highlights the ongoing issue of gun violence in Pittsburgh and the need for increased efforts to address this problem. The shooting took place in a busy cultural district, where people gather to enjoy various arts and entertainment activities. It serves as a reminder that acts of violence can occur anywhere and at any time.

The police investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. They are particularly interested in speaking with witnesses who may have seen the incident or have any knowledge about the circumstances leading up to it.

As the case progresses, the community is left mourning the loss of Perry Bagley and hoping for justice to be served. The outcome of this trial will be closely watched by many, as it will have a significant impact on how such incidents are addressed in the future..

