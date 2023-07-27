Levittown Mom Held for Trial in Bristol Wharf Murder of Faisal Iqbal

On the day after Memorial Day, Maria Butler and her nephews found themselves in a situation they never could have imagined. Sitting in her car near Lions Park in Bristol, they were waiting for a text message from their mother when they witnessed a horrific crime. Two months later, Butler was in a courtroom testifying about the murder she saw that morning.

Butler was the lone prosecution witness in the preliminary hearing for Sammar Khan, a 40-year-old mother of four from Bristol Township. Khan stands accused of the May 30 murder of her estranged husband, Faisal Iqbal, at the Delaware River-front park. In her emotional testimony, Butler provided a detailed account of the events leading up to the shooting.

According to Butler, she noticed a couple arguing in a car parked near hers. The couple, later identified as Khan and Iqbal, got out of the car along with their 5-year-old son and a small dog. They walked towards the river, and when they returned to the parking lot, Butler saw Khan holding a gun. Iqbal started running, screaming for help, but Khan fired two or three shots, causing him to fall to the ground. Khan then fired three more shots into him.

Butler’s testimony was harrowing, as she described the fear and panic she felt witnessing the violence unfold. She dialed 911 and screamed for help, but no one came to Iqbal’s aid. Khan, with the gun in hand, grabbed her son and made a phone call.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, but court records show that Iqbal had recently filed for divorce and custody of their children. Khan’s attorney claims that she was a battered spouse who feared her husband. There is an active protection order against Iqbal, and he had been jailed in the past for violating it.

After the shooting, Khan allegedly called her boyfriend to inform him of what she had done and asked him to pick up her son. She was arrested at the scene, and a 9mm handgun was recovered.

Following the preliminary hearing, Khan was held for trial on all charges, including first-degree murder. As she awaits trial, the details of the alleged abuse and the events leading up to the murder continue to emerge.

The tragic incident has left a lasting impact on Maria Butler and her nephews, as they never could have anticipated being witnesses to such violence on that fateful day..

