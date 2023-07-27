Jurors Watch Dash and Body Camera Footage of El Paso Sheriff’s Deputy’s Murder, Including Victim’s Name

In a dramatic turn of events, the court trial for the murder of Deputy Pete Herrera took a chilling twist as jurors, the judge, defense and prosecution teams, and the victim’s family were shown over 20 minutes of footage from Deputy Herrera’s dash camera on the morning of his tragic death. The accused killer, Facundo Chavez, was seen being pulled over by Deputy Herrera after driving with his high beams on.

The prosecution began the day by presenting testimony from Detective Moises Gutierrez, a witness from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office who was working in the Major Crime unit at the time of the shooting. The court was also able to view approximately 5 minutes of footage from Deputy Herrera’s body camera.

The footage revealed a female passenger, identified as Arlene Piña, moving around inside the vehicle and eventually exiting the car. Deputy Herrera instructed Piña to return to the vehicle as he approached the driver’s side window. Chavez then stuck his face and hands out of the car, providing Deputy Herrera with his identification.

Deputy Herrera proceeded to ask Chavez if he was carrying any weapons, to which Chavez replied in the negative. Herrera then asked Chavez to step out of the vehicle. However, as Chavez complied, he pulled out what appeared to be a pistol and shot Deputy Herrera in the head. The court documents indicated that approximately 15 rounds were fired.

Detective Gutierrez, while testifying about the video, stated that it appeared Deputy Herrera was shot “more than 10 times,” including at least one shot to the head. Chavez is now facing charges of capital murder.

In a previous development, Piña, who was Chavez’s girlfriend at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 15 years on a reduced charge of manslaughter in May 2022. The defense team has alleged that Deputy Herrera had a “relationship” with Piña, despite his marriage. However, Herrera’s family has consistently denied any wrongdoing on his part. Earlier this year, a judge ordered Herrera’s phone to be turned over to the defense team.

As the trial continues, the haunting footage from Deputy Herrera’s dash camera serves as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement officers and the devastating impact it can have on their families and communities..

