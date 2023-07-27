James Moore III found dead in southwest side retention pond

It is with great sadness that we share the news of James Moore III’s untimely passing. According to multiple news articles, James Moore III was found deceased in a retention pond located on the southwest side. However, it is important to note that this information is still considered a developing story, and its accuracy has yet to be confirmed or validated.

James Moore III was a beloved member of our community, known for his kind heart and friendly demeanor. He touched the lives of many through his compassionate nature and willingness to lend a helping hand. James will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

As we wait for further details surrounding James Moore III’s passing, let us remember him for the wonderful person he was. His memory will forever live on in our hearts, and his legacy of kindness and generosity will continue to inspire us.

We ask that you keep James Moore III’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May they find comfort and strength in the support of those around them, and may James rest in eternal peace.

