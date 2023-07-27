Ipswich Man Richard P. Collins Identified as Plum Island Sound Drowning Victim

A tragic incident occurred in Ipswich, Massachusetts, where a 72-year-old man lost his life in what authorities believe to be an accidental drowning. The victim has been identified as Richard P. Collins.

The incident took place at Plum Island Sound on Wednesday afternoon. The Ipswich Bay Yacht Club received a distress call reporting an individual in the water near their mooring area just offshore. In response, the police department’s marine unit swiftly arrived at the scene.

Upon arrival, the marine unit located the man in the water and immediately initiated life-saving measures. CPR and other necessary procedures were performed on the shore in an attempt to revive him. Despite their efforts, Collins could not be resuscitated.

Authorities transported Collins to Beverly Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead. Investigators suspect that Collins had been swimming at Clark Beach in Ipswich before the drowning incident occurred.

Accidental drownings are unfortunate and devastating events that can happen in various situations. It serves as a reminder of the importance of water safety and the potential dangers associated with swimming and other water activities.

In such cases, it is crucial to raise awareness about water safety measures, especially for individuals who may be more vulnerable, such as the elderly. Ensuring that proper precautions are taken, such as swimming in designated areas and being accompanied by others, can significantly reduce the risks.

Local authorities will likely conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to Collins’ drowning. This information will provide valuable insights into how to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

It is a heartbreaking incident for the community of Ipswich, as they mourn the loss of Richard P. Collins. This tragic event serves as a reminder for everyone to prioritize water safety and take necessary precautions when engaging in water-related activities..

