Indian American Teen Fatally Shot in Gilroy Identified as 17-Year-Old Jackson Kavil

Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of an Indian American teenager in Gilroy, California. The incident is believed to have taken place in the 2100 block of Columbine Court. After being shot, the victim was rushed to St. Louise Regional Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The shooter, identified as Edwin Sanchez, was arrested without incident on Friday. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

Although the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office did not immediately release the victim’s identity, South Asian American news sites have identified him as Jackson Kavil. His sister, Jasmine Kavil, announced his passing on Facebook, describing him as a comedian who loved to make people smile.

The Kavil family hails from Kaipuzha, a small village in the Indian state of Kerala. Jackson’s father, Sunny, moved to the U.S. in 1992 and runs a restaurant in Gilroy, while his mother, Rani, works as a nurse. In addition to his parents, Jackson leaves behind three siblings: Jasmine, Jyothy, and Joshua.

The family plans to hold Jackson’s funeral in the U.S. Further details about the arrangements have not been disclosed.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Gilroy Police Department. Detective Cat Fraide can be reached at (408) 846-0335 or via email at catalina.fraide@ci.gilroy.ca.us.

This tragic event has shocked and saddened the community, as an innocent young life was lost. The motives behind the shooting remain unknown, leaving many questions unanswered. The Kavil family and friends are mourning the loss of Jackson, remembering him as a kind-hearted individual who brought joy to those around him. As the investigation continues, authorities hope to provide some answers and bring justice to this senseless act of violence..

