IDENTIFIED: 34-year-old Robert Garza killed in Fresno shooting

On Tuesday, a tragic shooting incident occurred in Fresno, California, resulting in the death of a 34-year-old man named Robert Garza. The Fresno Police Department released this information on Wednesday, providing some details about the incident.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning on the 4200 block of East Grant Avenue. Police officers were alerted to the scene after an 11-round ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived, they discovered Garza with multiple gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigating the case revealed that Garza had been involved in a disturbance with another individual prior to the shooting. However, the motive behind the fatal attack has not yet been determined. The police department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in their investigation. They can contact Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective Justin Baroni at 559-621-2516.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in our communities. It is disheartening to see lives cut short due to senseless acts of violence. As the investigation continues, it is crucial for law enforcement to uncover the motive behind this shooting and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

The loss of Robert Garza is undoubtedly a devastating blow to his family and friends. They are left to mourn the untimely death of their loved one and seek justice for him. It is important for the community to come together to support them during this difficult time.

In conclusion, the shooting incident that claimed the life of Robert Garza highlights the urgent need to address gun violence in our society. We must work towards creating safer communities where such acts of violence are not tolerated..

