Homicide-Suicide Investigation in Lincoln County: Eric Newman and Christopher Foster Found Dead

Two men were found dead on Wednesday afternoon near Rexford, according to law enforcement officials. The incident occurred at the Rexford Bench boat launch and was reported as a shooting at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Sheriff Darren Short of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office stated that the incident began as a verbal argument between the two men at the boat ramp. Eric Newman, a 40-year-old man from Bend, Oregon, was backing down the boat ramp in his vehicle when Christopher Foster, a 51-year-old man from Kalispell, pulled out a handgun and shot Newman.

After shooting Newman, Foster returned to the parking area and was later found in his vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the shootings is ongoing, and authorities from various agencies responded to the scene, including the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Eureka Police Department, the U.S. Border Patrol, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Eureka Volunteer Ambulance.

Tragic incidents like this serve as a reminder of the potential consequences of escalating conflicts. Verbal arguments can quickly turn deadly when firearms are involved, and it is essential for individuals to find non-violent ways to resolve disputes. This incident highlights the importance of conflict resolution skills and the responsible handling of firearms.

The community of Rexford and the surrounding areas are undoubtedly shaken by this tragic event. The loss of two lives is a significant loss for their families, friends, and the community as a whole. The authorities will continue their investigation to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident and provide closure to the affected parties.

It is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or potential conflicts to the authorities. Communities can come together to support each other during times of tragedy and work towards creating a safer and more peaceful environment for everyone..

