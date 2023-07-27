Habal-habal driver critically injured in Compostela town shooting: Ruben Cano Mahinay

A habal-habal driver in Compostela town, northern Cebu, is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the early hours of Thursday, July 27, 2023. The victim, Ruben Cano Mahinay, 53, was delivering a passenger when an unidentified person approached him and shot him five times. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Danao City and later transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu City for further treatment. The motive behind the crime is still under investigation.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of motorcycle-for-hire drivers in the area. Habal-habal drivers, although a convenient mode of transportation in rural areas, are often exposed to risks due to their vulnerability. This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers they face while providing their services.

It is crucial for authorities to thoroughly investigate this case and apprehend the perpetrator to ensure justice for the victim. Additionally, measures should be taken to improve the safety and security of habal-habal drivers. This can include implementing stricter regulations, conducting regular background checks on drivers, and enhancing surveillance in areas where they operate.

The local community should also play an active role in promoting the safety of habal-habal drivers. Residents can report any suspicious activities or individuals to the authorities to help prevent similar incidents in the future. Moreover, raising awareness about the risks faced by these drivers and encouraging passengers to prioritize their safety can contribute to a safer environment for everyone.

Incidents like this highlight the need for comprehensive solutions to address the safety concerns of motorcycle-for-hire drivers. By working together, authorities, communities, and drivers can create a safer environment for all and ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future..

