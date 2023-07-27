Grant Milliron, Shelby entrepreneur and humanitarian, dies at 88, leaving lasting impression on Richland County.

Grant Milliron, a beloved figure in the Shelby community, passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 88. Milliron was not only known as an entrepreneur but also as a compassionate humanitarian who left a lasting impact on Richland County.

Throughout his life, Milliron played a key role in the local business scene, establishing successful ventures that greatly contributed to the economic growth of the region. His entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to his work earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and colleagues.

However, it was Milliron’s philanthropic efforts that truly set him apart. He was deeply committed to improving the lives of those less fortunate and dedicated a significant amount of his time and resources to various charitable causes. From supporting local schools and healthcare facilities to providing assistance to the homeless, Milliron’s generosity knew no bounds.

His impact on the community extended far beyond his business and philanthropic endeavors. Milliron was known for his warm and friendly nature, always ready to lend a helping hand or offer words of encouragement to those in need. He had a genuine passion for making a positive difference in the lives of others and his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate future generations.

Grant Milliron’s passing is undoubtedly a loss for the Shelby community and beyond. His entrepreneurial spirit and humanitarian efforts have left an indelible mark on Richland County, reminding us all of the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...