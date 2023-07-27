Fresno Deputies Seek Help in Winton Park Fatal Shooting of James Buford

Detectives from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are still trying to determine the motive behind the killing of James Buford, a 69-year-old caretaker for Winton Park. Buford was shot and killed on July 19, and authorities have been unable to develop any information about possible suspects.

Buford, who resided in Sanger, worked as a camp host at Winton Park in eastern Fresno County. He was responsible for providing on-site security, along with 12 other workers at seven different parks in the county. The incident occurred when Buford was found injured by a utility worker near Piedra and Elwood roads, close to Winton Park. He was immediately taken to Community Regional Medical Center but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti described Buford as “a truly innocent victim” and urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Detective Rudy Tafoya can be reached at 559-600-8207, or individuals can provide information anonymously and receive a $2,000 cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

The article includes a map embedded in it, showing the location where the incident took place. It also features an image of Buford, along with a caption identifying him as the victim and providing details about his role as a camp host contracted by Fresno County.

The motive behind Buford’s killing remains unknown, leaving investigators puzzled as they continue their efforts to solve the case. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is determined to bring justice to Buford and his loved ones, but they need the public’s help to do so. Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, could potentially lead to a breakthrough in the investigation.

Jim Guy, the author of the article, is a native of Colorado and has a background in political science and Spanish literature. He studied at Fresno State University and also spent time in Mexico enhancing his Spanish language skills..

