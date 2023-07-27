Florida Man Kills Pregnant Transgender Boyfriend in Alleged Murder-Suicide: Riley John Groover identified as the suspect

A tragic incident occurred recently in Polk County, Florida, when 26-year-old Riley John Groover shot his partner, Camdyn Rider, multiple times before taking his own life. Rider, a 21-year-old pregnant transgender man, was eight months pregnant at the time of the incident. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the incident as a horrific double murder.

Court documents revealed that Groover had a history of violent behavior. At the age of 17, he had fired five BB pellets, and he was later convicted of battery. He was on juvenile conditional release until April 2016.

According to Groover’s mother, he and Rider were deeply in love and happily married. She confirmed that Groover used her gun to shoot Rider, although she had the gun for her own protection. While the couple was generally happy, there were instances of heated arguments that escalated to physical violence. However, none of these incidents were ever reported to the police.

Further investigation revealed that Groover had a long history of violence. In 2014, he assaulted a police officer who had come to arrest him for firing the BB pellets. He also broke a bottle and used a hatchet to damage doors in a separate incident. On that occasion, he approached an elderly woman, whom he had lived with for 19 years, with the hatchet in his hand. The woman defended herself with a broom, but Groover caused a 3-inch skin tear on her upper right arm.

In the recent alleged murder-suicide, authorities attempted to save Rider’s unborn child but were unsuccessful. The victim in this case was not the elderly woman mentioned earlier, but rather Rider, who identified as a man and was 21 years old.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of domestic violence and the importance of reporting such incidents to the authorities. It also highlights the need for better intervention and support for individuals with a history of violent behavior..

