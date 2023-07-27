First Victim of Nova Scotia Floods Identified: Nicholas Anthony Holland, Member of Local Rock Band

The recent torrential rainstorm in rural Nova Scotia has claimed the life of Nicholas Anthony Holland. Holland, a member of the local rock band Hogtooth, died while attempting to escape the floodwater that swept away the vehicle he was in. He leaves behind a partner and two children.

The tragedy occurred early Saturday when four people, including two small children, were swept off a road and submerged in floodwater as they fled their homes. Holland’s former wife, Julie Giffin Holland, confirmed his death to The Canadian Press.

Holland, described as a talented musician, had a lifelong passion for music and played in several bands over the years. His obituary on a funeral home website pays tribute to his dedication to his craft.

After days of searching, Holland’s body was recovered on Monday in Brooklyn, N.S. His family expressed their gratitude to search and rescue teams, private citizens, and Holland’s bandmates for their efforts in finding him.

Unfortunately, a youth under 18 who was traveling with Holland remains missing. The remains of the two children who were in a separate vehicle were recovered later in the week.

This devastating incident serves as a reminder of the power and danger of extreme weather events. Torrential rainstorms can lead to flash floods and pose significant risks to those in affected areas. It is crucial for individuals to stay informed and take necessary precautions during such weather conditions.

The loss of Nicholas Anthony Holland is a tragic reminder of the impact that natural disasters can have on communities and families. As Nova Scotia mourns the loss of this talented musician, it is important to come together to support one another and work towards building resilience in the face of future challenges..

