Fifth Suspect Arrested for Shooting Death of 15-Year-Old Denarius Hayes in Edwards

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Edwards, Mississippi. Kaniya Jones, 21, was arrested on Wednesday, July 26 and charged with murder. The incident took place at the Brandon Arms Apartments on Highway 467 on Friday, July 14, where deputies found the 15-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Denarius Hayes, was initially transported to River Region Hospital in Vicksburg and later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Unfortunately, Hayes succumbed to his injuries on Monday, July 24, and the suspect’s charges were upgraded to murder.

The first suspect arrested was 17-year-old Raymond Townsend, who was charged as an adult with aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Youth Detention Center. Another suspect, 20-year-old Keith Lee, was also identified and arrested, facing murder charges. Lee is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center.

Two more individuals, 19-year-old Demarcus Mixon and 21-year-old Justin Campbell, were also arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with murder. Both men are currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the incident to gather more information about the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting. The community is shocked and saddened by the loss of a young life and is hoping for justice to be served.

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of community safety and the need to address the underlying issues that lead to such incidents. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and local authorities are committed to ensuring the safety of residents and will work diligently to bring those responsible to justice..

