Dwarka Tragedy: Woman Fatally Shot by Friend, Who Commits Suicide

A shocking incident unfolded in Delhi’s Dwarka on Thursday night when a 42-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by a friend outside her house. The accused, a 23-year-old man, later went to his home and committed suicide using the same pistol. The woman had left her home to meet another friend when the incident took place.

The police were alerted about the murder through a PCR call made by the family and locals around 8.45 pm. The woman was found near her house with a gunshot injury and was rushed to the hospital by her husband. Unfortunately, the doctors declared her “dead on arrival.”

The accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage, and multiple teams were sent to investigate the matter and apprehend him. Upon reaching his house, the police discovered that he had taken his own life using the same country-made pistol. The motive behind the crime appears to be a personal dispute, although the police are investigating the case from all angles.

According to locals, the woman was alone when the accused fired at her from close range, resulting in her immediate death. The accused, identified as Ashish, and the victim, Renu, were acquainted with each other as they used to go to the same gym a few years ago. The police are now delving deeper into their relationship to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

This incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter gun control measures and better monitoring of personal disputes. It is a stark reminder of the potential dangers that can arise when conflicts escalate to such a devastating extent.

The loss of two lives in this incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully and seeking help when needed. The police’s prompt response and investigation into the matter are commendable, and it is hoped that a thorough examination of all aspects of the case will bring justice to the victims and their families..

