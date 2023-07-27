Devin Broughton, Fort Lauderdale FL, Backyard Breaks Member, has died

Devin Broughton, a beloved member of the Backyard Breaks community in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has reportedly passed away. While this news is still a developing story, it is important to note that the reports of Devin Broughton’s death have not yet been confirmed or validated.

Devin was a cherished member of the Backyard Breaks group, known for his infectious laughter, warm personality, and unwavering passion for adventure. His love for exploring the great outdoors and creating unforgettable memories with friends and family was evident in every step he took.

Born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Devin was deeply connected to the local community. He was known for his active involvement in various charitable causes, always striving to make a positive impact on the lives of those around him. Whether it was organizing fundraisers, volunteering at local shelters, or lending a helping hand to those in need, Devin’s selflessness touched the hearts of many.

Outside of his philanthropic endeavors, Devin was an avid traveler and enthusiast of extreme sports. From exhilarating skydives to serene hikes in the mountains, he embraced every opportunity to challenge himself and embrace the beauty of nature.

Devin’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and the Backyard Breaks community. As we await further confirmation and details surrounding this tragic news, let us remember Devin for the incredible person he was – a beacon of light, adventure, and kindness. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

