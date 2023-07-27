Delhi Court Orders Framing Murder Charges Against 4 Accused in Kanjhawala Hit-and-Drag Case, Including Identified Victim

Delhi’s Rohini Court has directed the framing of murder, conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and other charges against four accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case. Three other accused in the case have been charged with destruction of evidence, harboring of the accused, and other offenses.

Additional Sessions Judge Neeraj Gaur directed the framing of charges against Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal, and Mithun under sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 212 (harboring), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also directed the framing of charges against Deepak Khanna, Ashutosh Bhardwaj, and Ankush under sections 201, 212, 182 (giving false information to a public servant), and 34 of IPC. These three have been discharged from section 120B of IPC. Additionally, Amit Khanna has been charged with the section of Negligence driving.

The court will pronounce a formal order on charges on August 14. The court had reserved an order on charge on July 17. Delhi police had filed a charge sheet under sections of murder, etc. against seven accused persons on April 1.

In the case, a girl was allegedly hit by a car and dragged under it for 13 kilometers in the Sultanpuri area on the intervening night of December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023. Four of the accused, identified as Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj, and Mithun, are in judicial custody. While the other accused, identified as Deepak Khanna, Ashutosh, and Ankush Khanna, are on court bail.

The Delhi police have cited sufficient evidence, including CCTV footage, witness statements, and mobile location data of the accused, to frame charges against them. The defense argued that there was no evidence of premeditation or conspiracy by the accused and questioned the credibility of the prosecution’s evidence.

The Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case has garnered significant attention due to the shocking nature of the incident. The court’s decision to frame charges against the accused is a crucial step towards ensuring justice for the victim. As the case progresses, it will be interesting to see how the evidence is presented and how the accused mount their defense..

