“David Geary Death – Visitation & Funeral Service

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of David Geary. David was a beloved member of our community, and his loss is felt by all who knew him. He touched the lives of many through his kindness, generosity, and dedication to helping others.

David’s obituary serves as a reminder of the impact he had on those around him. It is a testament to his character and the legacy he leaves behind. As we reflect on his life, we remember his passion for his work and his commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

His funeral service and visitation will be a time for friends, family, and community members to come together to honor and remember David. It will be a chance to share stories, memories, and offer support to one another during this difficult time.

We are grateful for the time we had with David and the memories we shared. His presence will be greatly missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

During this time of mourning, it is important to support one another and to cherish the memories we have of David. Let us remember the impact he had on our lives and strive to carry on his legacy of kindness, compassion, and dedication to helping others.

May David rest in peace, knowing that he made a difference in the lives of so many..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...