CPI(M) Leader Subhash Munda Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Men in Ranchi

A shocking incident occurred in Jharkhand’s Ranchi on Wednesday evening when a CPI(M) leader, Subhash Munda, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne men. This tragic event sparked mob violence in the locality, leading to further unrest and chaos. The incident took place at Daladali Chowk between 7 and 8 pm while Munda was in his office.

According to eyewitnesses, motorcycle-borne gunmen arrived at the location and fired seven bullets at Munda. The state secretary of the CPI(M), Prakash Viplav, confirmed the details of the incident. Following the shooting, enraged locals vandalized shops in the area and blocked traffic on the road, expressing their anger and frustration.

Munda, a prominent figure in the CPI(M), had previously contested Assembly polls twice from the Hatia seat and a bypoll from the Mandar constituency. His popularity among the youth was widely acknowledged by his party members.

The tragic incident has caused a significant law and order issue in the area. In response, additional police forces have been deployed to the scene, and authorities assure that appropriate action will be taken. However, protests continued late into the night, indicating the anger and grief felt by the community.

The CPI(M) state committee had a scheduled meeting for the following day, and Munda was expected to attend. The party has called on the people to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and has appealed to Chief Minister Hemant Soren to establish a special investigation team to promptly apprehend the culprits responsible for the murder.

This shocking incident has not only taken the life of a respected leader but has also disrupted the peace and tranquility of the community. It is crucial for the authorities to swiftly investigate the matter and ensure that justice is served. The loss of Subhash Munda is mourned by his party members and the people who admired him, leaving a void that will be difficult to fill..

