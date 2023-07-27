Chicago Teen Slain by ‘Interstate Killer’ Identified as Keith Lavell Bibbs

Human remains found at an abandoned farm in Indiana in 1983 have been identified as those of Keith Lavell Bibbs, a Chicago teenager who was a victim of serial killer Larry Eyler. Bibbs was 16 years old when he was killed. Eyler, also known as the “Interstate Killer,” confessed to at least 20 murders before his death in 1994. He was on death row for the murder of another Chicago teenager, Danny Bridges, in 1984.

The remains of Bibbs were found near the remains of three other young men who were also killed by Eyler. All four victims had been drugged and murdered. The identification of Bibbs comes nearly 40 years after his remains were discovered. The Newton County Coroner’s Office, along with the DNA Doe Project, Indiana State Police, and the Identify Indiana Initiative, worked together to identify Bibbs.

The DNA of Bibbs was highly degraded, which made the identification process challenging. It took investigators over two years to create a workable DNA profile to compare to forensic databases. In January, a team of investigative genetic genealogists made progress in unraveling Bibbs’ complex family tree, leading to his identification.

Bibbs is the last of the four victims to be positively identified. Newton County Coroner Scott McCord is now working on the necessary paperwork to send Bibbs’ remains to his relatives for burial. The family has requested privacy during this time of grieving.

The identification of Bibbs brings closure to a long and difficult process of identifying the victims of Larry Eyler. Two victims, Michael Bauer and John Bartlett, were identified early in the investigation. In April 2021, John Ingram Brandenburg Jr. was identified as the third victim. In December 2021, the body of another victim, William Joseph Lewis, was identified.

The identification of these victims is a testament to the dedication and persistence of law enforcement and forensic experts. It allows the families of the victims to finally lay their loved ones to rest and find some closure after decades of uncertainty..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...