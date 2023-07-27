Chicago Teen Keith Bibbs Identified as Victim of Serial Killer Larry Eyler

Human remains found buried in 1983 at an abandoned Indiana farm have been identified as those of Keith Lavell Bibbs, a Chicago teenager who was a victim of serial killer Larry Eyler. The remains were found near the remains of three other young men that Eyler had killed.

Larry Eyler confessed to at least 20 killings before his death in 1994 at an Illinois prison. He was on death row for the 1984 murder of 15-year-old Danny Bridges of Chicago. In 1990, Eyler confessed to killing a Black male in July 1983 at a Newton County farm. Pam Lauritzen, spokeswoman for the DNA Doe Project, revealed that Eyler described the male as being in his late teens or early 20s.

The Newton County Coroner’s Office, in collaboration with the DNA Doe Project, Indiana State Police, and the Identify Indiana Initiative, worked to identify Bibbs nearly 40 years after his remains were discovered. He is the last of the four victims found buried in shallow graves at the abandoned farm to be positively identified. Eyler had drugged and murdered all four victims, according to his confessions.

Newton County Coroner Scott McCord is currently working on the paperwork required to send Bibbs’ remains to his relatives for burial. The family has requested privacy during this time of grieving.

The DNA Doe Project faced challenges in identifying Bibbs due to the highly degraded state of his DNA. It took investigators over two years to create a workable DNA profile that could be compared to forensic databases. In January, a team of investigative genetic genealogists made progress in unraveling Bibbs’ complex family tree, leading to his identification.

This identification brings closure to the families of Eyler’s victims and marks another step towards justice. Eyler’s reign of terror may have ended decades ago, but the impact of his crimes continues to affect the lives of those involved. The identification of Bibbs’ remains serves as a reminder of the importance of solving cold cases and bringing closure to the families of missing persons..

