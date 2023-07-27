Camp Lejeune-Based Marines Identified as the Three Found Dead in Car at NC Coast

Three U.S. Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina were found dead in a car at a gas station in the Hampstead community over the weekend. The Marines were identified as Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg, Lance Corporal Merax C. Dockery, and Lance Corporal Ivan R. Garcia. All three were motor vehicle operators with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

The car was discovered in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station on U.S. 17. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and investigators remained there for several hours on Sunday. The cause of death has not been released, and the Pender County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation.

Lance Corporal Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin, entered active duty service in May 2021. Lance Corporal Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, began active duty in June 2020. Lance Corporal Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida, entered active duty service in July 2019. Each Marine had previously served in various duty assignments before being assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 2.

The news of the Marines’ deaths has prompted an outpouring of condolences from military officials and politicians. Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, expressed his sympathies to the families, friends, and colleagues of the fallen Marines. Republican North Carolina Senator Ted Budd also offered his prayers for the families and friends of Lance Corporals Kaltenberg, Dockery, and Garcia.

The tragic deaths of these young Marines have left their loved ones and the community in mourning. As the investigation into their deaths continues, the focus remains on supporting the families and honoring the service and sacrifice of Lance Corporals Kaltenberg, Dockery, and Garcia..

