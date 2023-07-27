California Robbery Crew Responsible for Three Homicides, Including Jesse Munoz

Authorities in Pasadena have made six arrests in connection with a shooting that occurred last weekend off Angeles Crest Highway. The suspects are believed to be gang members and may also be linked to a double homicide in Rancho Palos Verdes on Monday.

The shooting incident took place on July 22 at around 3 a.m. Jesse Munoz, 32, and a female friend were in the area to watch the sunrise when two suspects opened fire on their car. The shooting was believed to be a botched robbery, and while the female passenger survived unharmed, Munoz tragically lost his life.

Using technology, authorities were able to identify two suspects and a suspect vehicle. An operation was organized on Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of six suspects. Five adult males were arrested in Panorama City, while a female suspect was apprehended in Los Angeles. During the operation, detectives also recovered four firearms and impounded a vehicle believed to be involved in the homicide.

Lt. Keith Gomez of the Robbery-Homicide Unit stated that they believe there is a connection between this shooting and the double homicide in Rancho Palos Verdes. The victims of the double homicide were 26-year-old Taylor Raven Whittaker and 36-year-old Jorge Ramos. They were found shot to death in Ramos’ car in a parking lot overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Investigators suspect that the six arrested individuals, who are believed to be members of an L.A. gang, have a pattern of targeting victims in desolate areas with poor cellular signal. They also suspect that the suspects may be connected to other armed robberies in Los Angeles County.

While Pasadena PD is sharing information with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department regarding the double homicide, no arrests have been made in that case yet.

The family of Jesse Munoz has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his funeral expenses. They remember him as a loving person who enjoyed spending time with family and playing guitar in his band.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to bring justice to the victims and their families..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...