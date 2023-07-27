California Native Found Dead Near Athens Park Identified as Ryan Christopher Athey

The Athens-Clarke police and the coroner are currently investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered on Wednesday morning in an area off Airport Road in east Athens. The man has been identified as 39-year-old Ryan Christopher Athey, a homeless man originally from California. Although Athey had a history of drug use, the cause of his death is yet to be determined pending toxicology tests, with an autopsy already underway.

In a separate case, the body of another man found in a wooded area off Whit Davis Road on July 19 has been identified as 61-year-old Timothy Ray Gee from Gainesville. The cause of Gee’s death is also awaiting the autopsy report. He was found lying on the ground near his parked pickup, which had been at the location for several days.

In the recent case, an Athens-Clarke police officer responded to a call from a 40-year-old man residing in a homeless camp behind Satterfield Park. The witness led the officer to a wooded area where they discovered the body lying face down on the ground. The man had a broken cell phone and a flashlight was found in his hand.

Residents of the homeless camp provided information that helped police tentatively identify the man, who had been banned from a local bank approximately two weeks prior to his death.

The investigations into both cases are ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the causes of death. These incidents highlight the challenges faced by the homeless population and the importance of addressing issues such as drug use and access to essential services. The Athens-Clarke police and the coroner’s office are committed to finding answers and providing closure to the families of the deceased.

It is a tragic reminder of the vulnerability faced by individuals experiencing homelessness, and the need for continued support and resources to address the underlying issues that contribute to their circumstances..

