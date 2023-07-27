Authorities Search for Suspect in Lemon Grove Homicide, Identify Victim

Authorities in Lemon Grove, California, are on the hunt for a suspect accused of killing a man on March 18. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department has identified the suspect as 34-year-old Daniel Ethridge, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old man found dead in his car at a Lemon Grove intersection.

The incident took place on March 18 around 10 p.m. when authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Lemon Grove Avenue and San Miguel Avenue. Deputies from the Lemon Grove Sheriff’s Substation arrived at the scene and discovered Gregory Moore, 39, unconscious in a car with gunshot wounds. Moore was later pronounced dead.

Daniel Ethridge has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. He is described as a black man, approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 156 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Ethridge has an active arrest warrant for homicide and is believed to be associated with a local street gang. Lieutenant Joseph Jarjura of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit stated that Ethridge has prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of violence in communities and the efforts of law enforcement to bring suspects to justice. The collaboration of the community in providing information is crucial in solving crimes and ensuring the safety of all residents..

