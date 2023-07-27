Angel Waugh; Chattanooga Police Identify Suspect in Woman’s Hit-and-Run Death

Chattanooga Police have identified a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a 60-year-old woman. The incident occurred earlier this week, and authorities have been working diligently to track down the responsible party.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses provided police with a description of the vehicle involved, and investigators were able to locate surveillance footage that captured the incident.

Based on the evidence gathered, the Chattanooga Police Department has identified a suspect. However, the individual’s name has not been released to the public at this time. Authorities are actively working to apprehend the suspect and bring them to justice.

Hit-and-run accidents are unfortunately all too common and can have devastating consequences. They leave behind grieving families and communities searching for answers. It is crucial for drivers to take responsibility for their actions and remain at the scene if involved in an accident.

The Chattanooga Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying any additional witnesses or gathering any additional evidence that may aid in their investigation.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to be vigilant at all times. It is essential for everyone to obey traffic laws, watch for pedestrians, and drive responsibly. Let us hope that the suspect is swiftly apprehended and held accountable for their actions..

