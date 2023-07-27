6 Arrested in SoCal Shootings; Victims Identified as Jessie Munoz, Jorge Ramos, and Taylorraven Whittaker

The Pasadena Police Department has made significant progress in their investigation of two separate homicides in Pasadena and Rancho Palos Verdes. The victims in both cases were found inside vehicles parked near scenic overlooks, and six suspects have been arrested in connection with these crimes.

The first incident took place in Pasadena over the weekend. Police received a report of a car crash near mile marker 28.36 on Angeles Crest Highway. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the lifeless body of 32-year-old Los Angeles resident Jessie Munoz, who had been shot multiple times. Fortunately, a female passenger in the vehicle, who claimed to be a friend of Munoz, was unharmed. Lt. Monica Cuellar, a spokesperson for the Pasadena police, revealed that the shooting is believed to have occurred during a robbery.

Just a few days later, another shooting occurred in Rancho Palos Verdes. The victims, identified as 36-year-old Jorge Ramos and 26-year-old Taylorraven Whittaker, were found inside Ramos’ blue Subaru at an ocean overlook on Palos Verdes Drive. Both victims had sustained gunshot wounds, and the vehicle had been pierced by bullets. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department disclosed that Ramos and Whittaker were dating.

During a press conference, the Pasadena police declined to disclose the names of the suspects until charges are filed by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. However, Lt. Cuellar confirmed that all six suspects were apprehended in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The group consists of men and women from the Los Angeles area. Lt. Cuellar expects charges to be filed by Monday at the latest, and she revealed that the investigators are pursuing homicide charges for all six suspects.

These arrests provide a glimmer of hope for the community, as justice may soon be served for the victims and their families. The Pasadena Police Department’s swift action and determination to solve these cases demonstrate their commitment to keeping the community safe. As the suspects await charges, the police will continue their investigation to gather more evidence and build a strong case against them. The successful resolution of these crimes will not only bring closure to the affected families but also send a powerful message that violence will not be tolerated in Pasadena and Rancho Palos Verdes..

